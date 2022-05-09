Tony Awards 2022: British musical Six picks up eight nominations for Broadway show
Read the full list of nominations
British musical Six has picked up eight nominations in the 2022 Tony Awards.
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s show, which re-imagines the wives of Henry VIII as a girl group performing live in concert, was first performed by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.
It went on to open in the West End in 2019 and on Broadway in October 2021, having been in previews when Broadway shut down due to the pandemic the previous March.
Other highly nominated shows include The Lehman Trilogy, which debuted at the National Theatre in 2018, and Marianne Elliott’s Company, also originally performed in London.
This year’s Tony Awards will take place on 12 June and will be hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.
Best New Musical
Girl From the North Country
MJ
Mr Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Musical Revival
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best New Play
Clyde’s
Hangmen
Skeleton Crew
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Best Play Revival
American Buffalo
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Original Score
Flying Over Sunset
Mr Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett – A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott – Company
Conor McPherson – Girl From the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage – Six: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale – The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley – The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester – The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse – How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell – American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall – Hangmen
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Gabby Beans – The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze – Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga – Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell – Dana H
Mary-Louise Parker – How I Learned to Drive
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Billy Crystal – Mr Saturday Night
Myles Frost – MJ
Hugh Jackman – The Music Man
Rob McClure – Mrs Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey – A Strange Loop
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke – Caroline, Or Change
Carmen Cusack – Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster – The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango – Paradise Square
Mare Winningham – Girl From the North Country
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Alfie Allen – Hangmen
Chuck Cooper – Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones – Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer – Take Me Out
Jesse Williams – Take Me Out
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba – Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch – Potus
Kenita R Miller – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Phylicia Rashad – Skeleton Crew
Julie White – Potus
Kara Young – Clyde’s
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle – Company
Sidney DuPont – Paradise Square
Jared Grimes – Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively – Paradise Square
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country
Shoshana Bean – Mr Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell – The Music Man
L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone – Company
Jennifer Simard – Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Potus
The Lehman Trilogy
Hangmen
Skeleton Crew
American Buffalo
The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Flying Over Sunset
Company
A Strange Loop
MJ
Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
The Skin of Our Teeth
Pass Over
Plaza Suite
Clyde’s
Skeleton Crew
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Paradise Square
Diana, the Musical
The Music Man
Six: The Musical
MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hangmen
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
The Lehman Trilogy
Macbeth
The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Company
Six: The Musical
Paradise Square
MJ
Flying Over Sunset
A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
The Lehman Trilogy
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Dana H
The Skin of Our Teeth
Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Girl From the North Country
Company
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop
MJ
Best Choreography
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf
The Music Man
Six: The Musical
Paradise Square
MJ
Best Orchestrations
Company
Six: The Musical
Girl From the North Country
MJ
A Strange Loop
