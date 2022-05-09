British musical Six has picked up eight nominations in the 2022 Tony Awards.

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s show, which re-imagines the wives of Henry VIII as a girl group performing live in concert, was first performed by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

It went on to open in the West End in 2019 and on Broadway in October 2021, having been in previews when Broadway shut down due to the pandemic the previous March.

Other highly nominated shows include The Lehman Trilogy, which debuted at the National Theatre in 2018, and Marianne Elliott’s Company, also originally performed in London.

This year’s Tony Awards will take place on 12 June and will be hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Read the full list of nominations below...

​​Best New Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr Saturday Night

‘Six’ creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Getty Images)

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Musical Revival

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best New Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Best Play Revival

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Original Score

Flying Over Sunset

Mr Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

The cast of ‘A Strange Loop' (AP)

Les Waters, Dana H

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett – A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott – Company

Conor McPherson – Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage – Six: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale – The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley – The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester – The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse – How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell – American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall – Hangmen

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans – The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze – Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga – Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell – Dana H

Mary-Louise Parker – How I Learned to Drive

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal – Mr Saturday Night

Myles Frost – MJ

Hugh Jackman – The Music Man

Rob McClure – Mrs Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey – A Strange Loop

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke – Caroline, Or Change

Carmen Cusack – Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster – The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango – Paradise Square

Mare Winningham – Girl From the North Country

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Alfie Allen – Hangmen

Chuck Cooper – Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones – Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer – Take Me Out

Jesse Williams – Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba – Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch – Potus

Kenita R Miller – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Phylicia Rashad – Skeleton Crew

Julie White – Potus

Kara Young – Clyde’s

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle – Company

Sidney DuPont – Paradise Square

Katrina Lenk in ‘Company' (AP)

Jared Grimes – Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively – Paradise Square

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country

Shoshana Bean – Mr Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell – The Music Man

L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone – Company

Jennifer Simard – Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Potus

The Lehman Trilogy

Hangmen

Skeleton Crew

American Buffalo

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Flying Over Sunset

Company

A Strange Loop

MJ

Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

The Skin of Our Teeth

Pass Over

Plaza Suite

Clyde’s

Skeleton Crew

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Paradise Square

Diana, the Musical

The Music Man

Six: The Musical

MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hangmen

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The Lehman Trilogy

Macbeth

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Company

Six: The Musical

Paradise Square

MJ

Flying Over Sunset

A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

The Lehman Trilogy

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Dana H

The Skin of Our Teeth

Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Girl From the North Country

Company

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

MJ

Best Choreography

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The Music Man

Six: The Musical

Paradise Square

MJ

Best Orchestrations

Company

Six: The Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

A Strange Loop