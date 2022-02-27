WhatsOnStage Awards: Frozen takes home seven awards as Back to the Future named Best New Musical
Lily Allen was named Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play for her stage debut in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’
Frozen was the big winner at the 2022 WhatsOnStage awards.
The stage adaptation of Disney’s hit animated musical took home seven awards out of 13 nominations at Sunday (27 February) night’s ceremony, which took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre.
The Best New Musical award at the fan-voted ceremony, however, went to Back to the Future.
The awards for lead actors in musicals went to Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret and Carrie Hope Fletcher for Cinderella.
2:22 A Ghost Story took home the prizes for lead actor in the Male and Female Identifying Role in a Play categories, for Jake Wood and Lily Allen.
Ian McKellen was recognised with the special Services to Theatre Award.
See all the winners below...
Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical
Roger Bart (Back to the Future the Musical)
Olly Dobson (Back to the Future the Musical)
Arinzé Kene (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Julian Ovenden (South Pacific)
Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret) – WINNER
Ivano Turco (Cinderella)
Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical
Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman)
Samantha Barks (Frozen)
Jessie Buckley (Cabaret)
Carrie Hope Fletcher (Cinderella)
Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl)
Stephanie McKeon (Frozen)
Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical
Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill)
Hugh Coles (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER
Robert Lindsay (Anything Goes)
Cedric Neal (Back to the Future the Musical)
Oliver Ormson (Frozen)
Obioma Ugoala (Frozen)
Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical
Joanna Ampil (South Pacific)
Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Cinderella)
Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes) – WINNER
Millie O’Connell (Rent)
Rebecca Trehearn – (Cinderella)
Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play
Richard Armitage (Uncle Vanya)
Ben Daniels (The Normal Heart)
Omari Douglas (Constellations)
Hadley Fraser (2:22 A Ghost Story)
Henry Lewis (Magic Goes Wrong)
James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) – WINNER
Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play
Lily Allen (2:22 A Ghost Story) – WINNER
Gemma Arterton (Walden)
Sheila Atim (Constellations)
Emma Corrin (Anna X)
Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried)
Saoirse Ronan (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play
Stephen K Amos (My Night with Reg)
Dino Fetscher (The Normal Heart)
Nathaniel Parker (The Mirror and the Light)
Richard Rankin (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Jonathan Sayer (Magic Goes Wrong)
Jake Wood (2:22 A Ghost Story) – WINNER
Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play
Michelle Fox (Shining City)
Akiya Henry (The Tragedy of Macbeth) – WINNER
Penny Layden (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)
Isobel McArthur (Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of))
Aimee Lou Wood (Uncle Vanya)
Nancy Zamit (Magic Goes Wrong)
Best New Musical
Back to the Future the Musical – WINNER
Cinderella
Frozen
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Pretty Woman the Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Best Musical Revival
Anything Goes – WINNER
Cabaret
Carousel
Rent
South Pacific
West Side Story
Best New Play
2:22 A Ghost Story – WINNER
J’Ouvert
Leopoldstadt
Magic Goes Wrong
Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)
The Ocean at the End of the Lane
Best Play Revival
Constellations
Cyrano de Bergerac – WINNER
My Night with Reg
The Normal Heart
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Uncle Vanya
Best Off-West End Production
Anything is Possible if You Think About it Hard Enough
My Son’s A Queer But What Can You Do? – WINNER
Old Bridge
Pippin
Saving Britney
The Last Five Years
Best Regional Theatre Production
Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical
Bloody Elle - A Gig Musical
Rent – WINNER
South Pacific
West Side Story
What’s New Pussycat?
Best West End Show
Come From Away
Hamilton
Les Misérables
Six the Musical – WINNER
The Play That Goes Wrong
Wicked
Best Direction
Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Yaël Farber (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret)
Michael Grandage (Frozen) – WINNER
Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac)
Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)
Best Choreography
Rob Ashford (Frozen) – WINNER
Drew McOnie (Carousel)
Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes)
Shelley Maxwell (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!)
Ann Yee (South Pacific)
Best Set Design
Fly Davis (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)
Jamie Harrison (Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical)
Tim Hatley (Back to the Future the Musical)
Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!)
Christopher Oram (Frozen) – WINNER
Tom Scutt (Cabaret)
Best Costume Design
Lisa Duncan (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Christopher Oram (Frozen) – WINNER
Tom Scutt (Cabaret)
Gabriella Slade (Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical)
Gabriela Tylesova – (Cinderella)
Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!)
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin (Frozen)
Charles Balfour (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Isabella Byrd (Cabaret)
Tim Lutkin (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER
Bruno Poet (Cinderella)
Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!)
Best Musical Direction or Supervision
Leo Munby (The Last Five Years)
Tom Deering (Carousel)
Sean Green (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!)
Stephen Oremus (Frozen) – WINNER
Katy Richardson (Rent)
Best Sound Design
Adam Cork (Leopoldstadt)
Adam Fisher (The Last Five Years)
Paul Groothuis (South Pacific)
Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!)
Gareth Owen (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER
Ben and Max Ringham (Cyrano de Bergerac)
Best Video Design Nina Dunn (The Shark is Broken)
Akhila Krishnan (What’s New Pussycat?)
Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden (Anna X)
Finn Ross (Back to the Future the Musical)
Finn Ross (Frozen) – WINNER
Tal Yarden (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
Best Graphic Design
Christopher D Clegg (The Wiz)
Feast Creative (Romeo and Juliet)
Feast Creative (Rent)
Bob King Creative (Frozen) – WINNER
Muse Creative Communications (RE:EMERGE Season)
Michael Nash Associates (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)
