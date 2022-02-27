Frozen was the big winner at the 2022 WhatsOnStage awards.

The stage adaptation of Disney’s hit animated musical took home seven awards out of 13 nominations at Sunday (27 February) night’s ceremony, which took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Best New Musical award at the fan-voted ceremony, however, went to Back to the Future.

The awards for lead actors in musicals went to Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret and Carrie Hope Fletcher for Cinderella.

2:22 A Ghost Story took home the prizes for lead actor in the Male and Female Identifying Role in a Play categories, for Jake Wood and Lily Allen.

Ian McKellen was recognised with the special Services to Theatre Award.

See all the winners below...

Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical

Roger Bart (Back to the Future the Musical)

Olly Dobson (Back to the Future the Musical)

Arinzé Kene (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Julian Ovenden (South Pacific)

Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret) – WINNER

Ivano Turco (Cinderella)

Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical

Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman)

Samantha Barks (Frozen)

Jessie Buckley (Cabaret)

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Cinderella)

Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl)

Stephanie McKeon (Frozen)

Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical

Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill)

Hugh Coles (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER

Robert Lindsay (Anything Goes)

Cedric Neal (Back to the Future the Musical)

Oliver Ormson (Frozen)

Obioma Ugoala (Frozen)

Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical

Joanna Ampil (South Pacific)

Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Cinderella)

Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes) – WINNER

Millie O’Connell (Rent)

Rebecca Trehearn – (Cinderella)

Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play

Richard Armitage (Uncle Vanya)

Ben Daniels (The Normal Heart)

Omari Douglas (Constellations)

Hadley Fraser (2:22 A Ghost Story)

Henry Lewis (Magic Goes Wrong)

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) – WINNER

Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play

Lily Allen (2:22 A Ghost Story) – WINNER

Gemma Arterton (Walden)

Sheila Atim (Constellations)

Emma Corrin (Anna X)

Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried)

Saoirse Ronan (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play

Stephen K Amos (My Night with Reg)

Dino Fetscher (The Normal Heart)

Nathaniel Parker (The Mirror and the Light)

Richard Rankin (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Jonathan Sayer (Magic Goes Wrong)

Jake Wood (2:22 A Ghost Story) – WINNER

Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play

Michelle Fox (Shining City)

Akiya Henry (The Tragedy of Macbeth) – WINNER

Penny Layden (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)

Isobel McArthur (Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of))

Aimee Lou Wood (Uncle Vanya)

Nancy Zamit (Magic Goes Wrong)

Best New Musical

Back to the Future the Musical – WINNER

Cinderella

Frozen

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Pretty Woman the Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Best Musical Revival

Anything Goes – WINNER

Cabaret

Carousel

Rent

South Pacific

West Side Story

Best New Play

2:22 A Ghost Story – WINNER

J’Ouvert

Leopoldstadt

Magic Goes Wrong

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Best Play Revival

Constellations

Cyrano de Bergerac – WINNER

My Night with Reg

The Normal Heart

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Uncle Vanya

Best Off-West End Production

Anything is Possible if You Think About it Hard Enough

My Son’s A Queer But What Can You Do? – WINNER

Old Bridge

Pippin

Saving Britney

The Last Five Years

Best Regional Theatre Production

Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical

Bloody Elle - A Gig Musical

Rent – WINNER

South Pacific

West Side Story

What’s New Pussycat?

Best West End Show

Come From Away

Hamilton

Les Misérables

Six the Musical – WINNER

The Play That Goes Wrong

Wicked

Best Direction

Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Yaël Farber (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret)

Michael Grandage (Frozen) – WINNER

Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)

Best Choreography

Rob Ashford (Frozen) – WINNER

Drew McOnie (Carousel)

Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes)

Shelley Maxwell (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!)

Ann Yee (South Pacific)

Best Set Design

Fly Davis (The Ocean at the End of the Lane)

Jamie Harrison (Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical)

Tim Hatley (Back to the Future the Musical)

Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!)

Christopher Oram (Frozen) – WINNER

Tom Scutt (Cabaret)

Best Costume Design

Lisa Duncan (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Christopher Oram (Frozen) – WINNER

Tom Scutt (Cabaret)

Gabriella Slade (Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical)

Gabriela Tylesova – (Cinderella)

Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!)

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin (Frozen)

Charles Balfour (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Isabella Byrd (Cabaret)

Tim Lutkin (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER

Bruno Poet (Cinderella)

Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!)

Best Musical Direction or Supervision

Leo Munby (The Last Five Years)

Tom Deering (Carousel)

Sean Green (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!)

Stephen Oremus (Frozen) – WINNER

Katy Richardson (Rent)

Best Sound Design

Adam Cork (Leopoldstadt)

Adam Fisher (The Last Five Years)

Paul Groothuis (South Pacific)

Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!)

Gareth Owen (Back to the Future the Musical) – WINNER

Ben and Max Ringham (Cyrano de Bergerac)

Best Video Design Nina Dunn (The Shark is Broken)

Akhila Krishnan (What’s New Pussycat?)

Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden (Anna X)

Finn Ross (Back to the Future the Musical)

Finn Ross (Frozen) – WINNER

Tal Yarden (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Best Graphic Design

Christopher D Clegg (The Wiz)

Feast Creative (Romeo and Juliet)

Feast Creative (Rent)

Bob King Creative (Frozen) – WINNER

Muse Creative Communications (RE:EMERGE Season)

Michael Nash Associates (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)