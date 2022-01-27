Jonathan Pryce and Les Dennis are set to star in a new play with a twist – they haven’t rehearsed it or seen the script.

The actors, who join previously announced names such as Emma Thompson, Gillian Anderson and Ian McKellen, will each appear in one night of Whodunnit (Unrehearsed), a murder mystery written by ​​Jez Bond and Mark Cameron playing at Park Theatre in Finsbury Park.

Every show will feature a different famous actor in the role of the detective, with the actors hearing the lines for the first time while on stage through an earpiece.

Also taking part in Whodunnit, which runs from 9 February to 12 March, will be Caroline Quentin, Sharon Small and Eddie Nestor.

Other previously announced actors include Sanjeev Bhaskar, Simon Callow and Joanna Lumley.

Discussing his appearance in the show earlier this week, McKellen described it as a “crazy idea” he hoped would be “crazy fun”.

“I suppose many of the audience will come along wanting to see an actor fall flat on their face and they may very well be rewarded,” he said.

After each show, that night’s star will take part in a 20-minute Q&A talking through the process of appearing in Whodunnit.