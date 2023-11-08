Even by the standards of the theatrical silly season that accompanies the advent of Christmas, Backstairs Billy is a thoroughly frivolous thing. Penelope Wilton delights in the central role of the Queen Mother, imperiously bossing about her butler Billy in a comedy that’s as whimsical as the beaded, veiled hats atop her head. Still, there’s a ticking brain underneath this particular confection, with writer Marcelo Dos Santos using the real-life story of royal servant William Tallon to explore the hidden 1970s gay history below stairs at Clarence House.

It’s Dos Santos’ first West End play, but it doesn’t feel like it. Producer and director Michael Grandage has alighted upon a polished, one-liner-filled script and given it a lavish, pacy production that’s full of moments of delight, from set designer Christopher Oram’s extravagantly pink decor to the real live corgis that scuttle across the stage. The royal family never looked so camp, and that’s before Billy (Luke Evans) delivers his briefing to his newest junior footman: "there are two queens in this castle, and I suggest you pay attention to both equally," he says, proudly introducing green young Gwydion (Iwan Davies) to the bedhopping ways of backstairs life.

Wilton is both convincing and hilarious as the more official of the two queens: brisk, easily bored, and always ready with an acid putdown ("Just as well Billy cleaned the carpets this morning," she quips, as two Home Counties visitors grovel embarrassingly before her). While distant, stiff-upper-lip Lizzie rules out of duty, her mother is a relic of the more louche Edwardian era, dispensing champagne in defiance of a Palace that’s keen to tighten the purse strings, and coaxing commoners into performing for her entertainment.