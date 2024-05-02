Jump to content

Boy Blue’s Cycles review: A triumphant celebration of the shared pleasures of dance

The new show from the leading British hip hop dance company is driven by a rich soundscape full of looping beats

Zoe Anderson
Thursday 02 May 2024 11:59
‘Cycles' by Boy Blue at Barbican Theatre
‘Cycles' by Boy Blue at Barbican Theatre (Camilla Greenwell)

Boy Blue’s Cycles is 90 minutes of gorgeous hip hop dancing. Serene or playful, individual or collective, it’s a celebration of flow.

Led by choreographer Kenrick “H2O” Sandy and composer-producer Michael “Mikey J” Asante, Boy Blue have nurtured generations of British hip hop dancers. Their work ranges from the Olivier award-winning Pied Piper to work on Danny Boyle’s 2012 Olympic opening ceremony. Co-commissioned by the Barbican and New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Cycles focuses on the shared pleasure of dance.

It’s driven by Asante’s new score, a rich soundscape full of looping beats. Lee Curran’s lighting defines the space, creating pools of light and shadow – though I’m less keen on the spotlights raking the audience. Matthew Josephs dresses the nine dancers in loose, intricate layers of cream and khaki: sharing the same palette, they’re all individual and all in harmony. 

