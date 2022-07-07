Carlos Acosta’s Don Quixote is a major calling card for Birmingham Royal Ballet, underlining his ambitions as director of the company. This is a large-scale work, with demanding classical technique and a lavish new production. And it pays off. It’s a sunny evening, packed with dancing, with a company confident both in the style and the storytelling.

As a ballet Don Quixote is a long, long way from Cervantes. The melancholy Spanish knight wanders through the action, but it’s really a romcom for young lovers Kitri and Basilio. Originally created by Marius Petipa in 1869, and much revised since, it has a bouncy score by Minkus and a story that whisks us from a Spanish town square to a vision scene with nymphs in tutus.

Acosta’s new production – first scheduled for 2020, but delayed by the pandemic – is tighter and less elaborate than his 2013 production for The Royal Ballet. Tim Hatley’s designs evoke sun-baked landscapes and shady interiors, atmospherically lit by Peter Mumford. There are inventive touches, always at the service of the story. In Nina Dunn’s video design, a windmill on the backdrop morphs and twists, inky hands reaching out from its sails. That moment is creepier than most productions of Don Quixote, without breaking the tone of the ballet.