Grease’s enduring popularity is both a blessing and a curse. So many people know and love the 1978 film that a West End run is all but guaranteed to sell out. But it’s hard to make the original 1971 stage production feel worthwhile to an audience so familiar with the classic movie. It’s a problem that this production doesn’t completely solve.

You know the story: It’s the 1950s. It’s summer. It’s love. And it happens so fast... until the school year starts again, souring the burgeoning romance between bad boy Danny and straight-laced Sandy (Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore). As they spend the show both wanting and rejecting each other in equal measure, their friends also deal with the quandaries that come with teenage life: falling in love, writhing in lust and doing their best to stay out of trouble.

The large ensemble numbers are undeniably the best thing about this production. Arlene Phillips’s choreography is bold and energetic, making the moments where the company is dancing at full pelt across the Dominion Theatre’s sizeable stage quite spectacular. “Greased Lightning” and “Hand Jive” are two particular standout moments that showcase just how talented the cast members are. Peter Andre makes his West End debut playing two roles: the lightly sleazy disc jockey Vince Fontaine, then as a guardian angel who helps confused Pink Lady Frenchy (Eloise Davies) decide what to do after quitting beauty school. (“Beauty School Drop Out” marks another wonderful company moment). These are clearly parts designed for a celebrity to easily slip in and soak up big cheers from the audience; even so, Andre earns his applause, suitably balancing cheese with charm.