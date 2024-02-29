Jump to content

Ink review: This spectacularly splashy Sadler’s Wells show is a dance duel for power

Dimitris Papaioannou’s production takes place in a watery underworld governed by the rules of its choreographer

Zoe Anderson
Thursday 29 February 2024 10:31
Expect floods of water, a golden wheat field, an octopus, and sci-fi horror vibes

(Julian Mommert)

Ink, by choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou, is both dreamlike and very practical. Papioannou conjures images of water, of sea creatures, of sexuality, all pragmatically created on stage. He goes from directing shimmering light to making sure the taps are on.

Papaioannou, who was a painter and comics artist before moving to performing arts, has a bold eye for stage pictures. He’s created work for venues from underground squat theatres to the opening and closing ceremonies of Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

The show starts with water. The stage is awash with it, with more coming from a power hose, in long, bright arcs. The lighting design, by Lucien Laborderie and Stephanos Droussiotis, turns it into dazzling patterns, from radiant mist to stark lines of water. There are more reflections and ripples in the draped plastic sheeting of Papaioannou’s set, while David Blouin’s brilliant sound design catches every glug.

