Ink, by choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou, is both dreamlike and very practical. Papioannou conjures images of water, of sea creatures, of sexuality, all pragmatically created on stage. He goes from directing shimmering light to making sure the taps are on.

Papaioannou, who was a painter and comics artist before moving to performing arts, has a bold eye for stage pictures. He’s created work for venues from underground squat theatres to the opening and closing ceremonies of Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

The show starts with water. The stage is awash with it, with more coming from a power hose, in long, bright arcs. The lighting design, by Lucien Laborderie and Stephanos Droussiotis, turns it into dazzling patterns, from radiant mist to stark lines of water. There are more reflections and ripples in the draped plastic sheeting of Papaioannou’s set, while David Blouin’s brilliant sound design catches every glug.