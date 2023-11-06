Nutcracker review, Tuff Nutt Jazz Club: Deft and witty interpretation of a Christmas classic
Cassie Kinoshi’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky deftly drives the story forwards, weaving in themes and giving them a different twist
Drew McOnie’s new spin on Christmas classic The Nutcracker has a cabaret setting and a warm heart. With six dancers and a five-piece jazz band, it updates the action to a 1970s world of crochet blankets and light-entertainment dreams, where everyone finally gets the chance to embrace their inner Sugar Plum Fairy.
The whole pop-up venue is part of Soutra Gilmour’s set design. The audience sits around the sunburst-patterned dancefloor, while the pink-and-orange zigzag wallpaper wraps right around the space. The band, dressed in pyjamas, feel like part of the action.
As in traditional Nutcrackers, it’s a child’s adventure on Christmas Eve, with dolls coming to life and whisking the protagonist off to a fantasy adventure. The traditional Clara becomes Mark Samaras’s wide-eyed Clive, a boy whose dad disapproves when he plays with a Sugar Plum doll rather than his Action Man. Across the story, it’s a question of whether Clive and Amonik Melaco’s Action Man can hug or only shake hands, while Melaco and Patricia Zhou’s Sugar Plum both switch between camouflage and froufrou skirts.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies