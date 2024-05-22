Spare us from strutting men with stupid hair. That’s the vibe here as Globe artistic director Michelle Terry takes Richard III and turns him into the kind of swaggering, entitled, entirely self-regarding mop-haired misogynist man that we’ve seen way too much of in positions of power in recent years.

Her choice not to give the role to a disabled actor was met with immediate criticism, with over 100 people signing an open letter published by the Disabled Artists Alliance calling for the role to be recast. Terry ploughed on, this week saying that the backlash “disproportionate”, that “the level of hate and anger towards me was dangerous”. The (mis)treatment of women, it seems, was her main concern in conceiving the production. A cast of women and non-binary actors shows up not just the awfulness of bad men, but their ridiculousness too. With an evil bleached bob and a manner that staggers from comic villainy to impotent rage via ennui, Terry’s Richard starts out quite funny and becomes increasingly hideous.

Terry takes the starring role in a production directed by Elle While, in which the approach to the text isn’t one of great reverence. References to Richard’s disabilities are gone, as are some of the most famous lines. Interpolated instead are quotes by Trump, who could argue for a co-writing credit. “When you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything,” Terry’s Dick says randily after he’s wooed the wife of the man he just killed.