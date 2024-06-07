Royal Ballet’s Ashton Celebrated review: A loving tribute to the company’s founder choreographer
This all-star triple bill showed off the warmth and wit found in the work of Frederick Ashton
There’s a lot of love in The Royal Ballet’s celebration of Frederick Ashton, its founder choreographer. The short season brings new designs, guest appearances from the Sarasota Ballet, and the promise of more Ashton in a five-year, international programme. This evening showed off the choreographer’s wit and warmth, with a luscious performance of The Dream at its heart.
Les Rendezvous, an early hit, is a sociable delight. It’s almost plotless – couples meet and dance in a park – but it’s full of little meetings and friendly pleasures. As soloists bound in, they take a moment to greet each other with handshakes or air kisses.
With a misty park setting and full, romantic skirts, Jasper Conran’s new designs nod to William Chappell’s 1933 originals. The women’s dresses are in rich but muted colours: soft grey, gentle purple, glowing cream for ballerina Marianela Nuñez.
