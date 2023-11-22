“We’re not women, we’re hell,” chant the titular witches in the National Theatre’s spinetingling new musical, red flames flickering behind them as they send intricate harmonies rising into the smoke-filled air. It’s not the kind of scene you’d normally find in a family Christmas show. But it’s typical of this brilliant take on Roald Dahl’s bestseller, one that’s uncompromisingly creepy, weird, witty – and smart enough to scrub away the misogynistic, anti-semitic undertones of Dahl’s story while letting its dark heart beat stronger than ever.

The unlikely dream team behind The Witches has serious grown-up theatre credentials: playwright Lucy Kirkwood (book and lyrics) is known for brainy hits like play-turned-Channel 4 series Chimerica, while cult musical theatre writer Dave Malloy (music and lyrics) more usually riffs on works by Rachmaninov or Tolstoy. Together, they give the story’s central nightmare a sharp, very 21st century new focus. These witches aren’t horrifying because they’re wig-wearing older women, they’re horrifying because they look just like everybody else – their grotesque hatred of children (and their alien purple skulls) hidden in plain sight.

After his parents’ death, 10-year-old Luke has a love-shaped hole in his life – and the story that follows is full of hard-learnt lessons about who he can trust to fill it. His rebellious Norwegian Gran (Sally Ann Triplett) might have spooky iron-grey plaits and tattered black skirts, but she turns out to be his most powerful ally as he battles pastel frock-wearing witches and stares down his own mortality.