The Week on Stage, from That Is Not Who I Am to Sun & Sea

London’s theatres are trying to lure us into a false sense of security this week… but nothing is as it seems.

At the Royal Court, the mysteriously authored That Is Not Who I Am turned out not to be by a debut playwright called Dave Davidson after all. The clue was in the title, we suppose. Over in Deptford, LIFT Festival kicked off with acclaimed international hit Sun & Sea. It appeared to be a nice day out at the beach. It wasn’t.

Join us next week: we’ll have the verdict on Mad House, starring David Harbour, and Favour, the latest show from theatre company Clean Break.