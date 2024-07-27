Trans Pride London marchers on what it means to be transgender in the UK right now

Support truly

Those marching on the annual London Trans Pride march on Saturday 27th July, share their thoughts about what it means to be transgender in the UK in 2024.

Previous years have seen organisers asking people taking part by wearing flowers ”to honour the long legacy of transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex people who came before us”.

Beginning in 2019, the event sought to honour the memory of trans lives taken while ‘upholding the next generation of trans revolutionaries and support crucial trans rights’.