Another new boy has joined the Love Island villa.

During Tuesday (10 August) night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, the islanders took part in the Sex Gods challenge, which was won by Tyler.

When the islanders returned, however, they were met by new bombshell Brett Staniland, a PHD student and model from Derbyshire.

The 27-year-old was spotted by Priya and Chloe from the balcony, who he then invited to come and have a chat. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger.

Brett studies exercise and health and has spent his last two years living in Madrid doing research into cardiovascular disease.

He says he’s never had a serious relationship and is looking to settle down, with his eye set on Millie, Kaz and Mary.

Asked how his friends would describe him, Brett said: “Sarcastic. I’d like to think they’d say nice things like I’m generous and caring. But they know I can be quite stubborn.”

Like Toby and Aaron, Brett is also a keen footballer and has played semi-professionally in the past, but gave it up due to injury.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, the student is an identical twin, explaining: “We’re identical mirror twins. Our hair naturally parts the other way, I’m left handed, he’s right handed, he’s left footed and I’m right footed. There’s some blemishes on our skin which are perfectly opposite.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2