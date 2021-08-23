Love Island viewers ‘confused’ by contestants’ whereabouts as Aftersun films in villa

The latest instalment of Love Island’s weekly follow-up show Aftersun left viewers puzzled as to the whereabouts of the remaining contestants.

While Aftersun is ordinarily filmed in an indoor studio, episodes have been filmed outside due to pandemic guidelines.

To the surprise of viewers, Sunday night’s (22 August) episode of Aftersun was filmed in the famous Love Island villa itself.

However, finalists Faye, Teddy, Chloe, Toby, Millie, Liam, Kaz and Tyler were nowhere to be found, as previous contestants were brought back to their old stomping grounds.

Fans shared their confusion at the scenes on social media.

“Ok were are the couples why these lot are prancing round the villa,” wrote one viewer.

“How are they filming Aftersun in the villa I’m confused,” wrote another.

“I want to know where the Islanders are whilst Laura and everyone is in the villa live for Aftersun,” commented another person.

“They really got Aftersun outside the villa. They’re probably disturbing that islanders sleep,” wrote someone else.

While it’s possible that the islanders had simply been relocated or kept out of sight during filming, other viewers posited a simpler explanation: the villa seen in Aftersun was in fact the villa used for Casa Amor.

Love Island’s finale airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.