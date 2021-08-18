Six newcomers will arrive at the Love Island villa tonight (18 August) – and two islanders will be getting the boot.

Yes, the time has come for the babies episode, with each couple getting a baby doll they must feed, care and comfort. They must also change the nappies of the “newborns”, all in a bid to be crowned the villa’s best parents.

Hopefully this year’s contestants will fare better than their predecessors. In 2018, Dr Alex George dropped his plastic infant while taking part in a pram racing competition, while Josh Denzel accidentally pulled an arm off of his doll.

Tonight’s episode will also see the couple to receive the fewest public votes dumped from the island.

The six couples who currently remain on the show are Jake and Liberty, Kaz and Tyler, Mary and Aaron, Faye and Teddy, Chloe and Toby, and Millie and Liam.

Last night’s episode saw Faye embroiled in another row, leaving her and Teddy at risk of being removed from the series.

Aaron and Mary are the newest arrivals on the island, meaning they could likely be getting kicked off.

Tune in to ITV2 at 9pm to find out who is leaving the show, just days ahead of the finale on Monday 23 August.

Read The Independent’s review of last night’s Love Island here.