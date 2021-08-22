Faye has apologised to Teddy’s brothers for her past outburst.

Tonight’s episode (22 August) featured the show’s “Meet the Family” segment, in which the remaining islanders are visited by their family members and friends.

Faye was visited by her sister Joanne and best friend Sophie. Meanwhile, Teddy was surprised by his two brothers Sidney and Carlos.

After the contestants shared a moment privately with their guests, the two groups met together for what was a slightly awkward encounter.

The issue of Faye shouting at Teddy in a previous episode – an incident that attracted widespread criticism from viewers and garnered a total of 24,910 Ofcom complaints – was brought up in conversation.

Faye attempted to laugh it off, joking: “I wasn’t that bad, was I?” before Teddy’s brothers responded: “You were terrible. You were terrible. You were really bad.”

“Bad is an understatement,” added one of the siblings. However, they continued to state: “You guys have grown from the situation, especially as a couple.”

Before they left the villa, Faye apologised to both Sidney and Carlos, stating: “I am super sorry about shouting at your brother.”

(ITV/Shutterstock)

His brothers responded: “Don’t worry, it’s all good.”

Viewers have reacted to the moment on social media, with many commending Teddy’s siblings for holding Faye to account over her actions.

“Faye apologising to Teddy’s brothers is what I wanted to see,” wrote one user.

“’You were terrible’ yessss his brothers are letting Faye have it I love it,” added writer Bolu Babalola.

Another person said: “Teddy’s hot brothers have no intention of pretending to like Faye and we can only respect them for it.”

Love Island airs its final episode tomorrow (23 August) at 9.00pm on ITV2.