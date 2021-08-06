Love Island fans divided over Faye’s confrontation with Teddy

Love Island fans have been left divided over the dramatic aftermath of Movie Night.

Faye was at the centre of the drama during tonight’s episode (6 August), drawing criticism for loudly confronting Teddy over his brief flirtation with Clarisse in Casa Amor. But once she loudly confronted Jake over his treatment of the women in the villa while away at Casa Amor, she drew praise.

In an incident that kicked off a night full of conflict, Teddy was shown flirting with Clarisse during old footage from Casa Amor, and telling her that he is “technically single”. The pair were also seen kissing during a dare.

Watching the footage during Movie Night, Faye expressed outrage over the clips and the fact that Teddy was “sexually attracted” to another woman. She later claimed that she incorrectly believed Teddy was “a f***ing saint” in Casa Amor, and now believed him to be “a f***ing liar”.

Faye’s response drew mixed feedback from Love Island viewers.

“Teddy’s one isn’t that bad tho lol Faye is overreacting,” wrote one baffled viewer on Twitter.

“Faye don’t talk to teddy like that,” tweeted another fan.

After Movie Night was over, Teddy dubbed Faye “childish” as she flashed her middle finger at him while strolling across the villa. She then got involved with arguments with both Dale and Matthew as she expressed her anger over Teddy and Clarisse.

“I’ve got a problem with you!” Faye shouted at Teddy. “I don’t want to speak to you right now, because I don’t want to scream. You look like a two-faced p***k!”

Faye shouts at Teddy in ‘Love Island' (ITV)

“You are a t**t, honestly,” Teddy said. “You’re an idiot.”

“Yeah, I am,” Faye replied. “For believing your s***!

Despite fan backlash against Faye, many Love Island viewers also praised her for condemning Jake over his treatment of Liberty both before and during his time at Casa Amor.

“me trying to figure out if i like faye or not because she’s treating teddy like s*** BUT she called Jake out…” joked one fan.

Another added: “The way Faye is acting towards Teddy is questionable to say the least but at least she’s calling Jake out.”

Love Island continues every night at 9pm, except Saturdays, on ITV2.