An ITV boss has claimed that Love Island will never feature gay contestants as doing so would present logistical difficulties.

The popular ITV reality series has faced criticism from some viewers in the past for not featuring same-sex relationships on the show.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo addressed the matter while speaking at a virtual Edinburgh TV Festival session yesterday (25 August).

He said (via Pink News): “Love Island is a particular thing. It’s about boys and girls coupling up, so if you want to do it as a gay version or you want to widen it, it is discussed and we haven’t yet found a way that would make it suitable for that show.”

Earlier this year, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said in an interview with Radio Times that featuring same-sex relationships on Love Island would present a “logistical difficulty”.

According to Stavri, the show’s “format” would present a “challenge” to the idea, because the series had to “give islanders an equal choice when coupling up”.

Love Island recently finished airing its seventh season, with contestants Millie Court and Liam Reardon named the winners.