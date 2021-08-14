Love Island viewers all have the same thing to say about the latest episode’s Jake moment.

The latest instalment of the ITV2 reality show, which aired on Friday (13 August), saw Liberty address Jake about her concerns with their relationship.

One such worry was that she had told Jake she loved him four weeks ago – and he was yet to say the same to her.

The conversation came after the pair were voted the most likely to split once the show had ended.

In response to Liberty’s questions, Jake initially struggled to respond, saying he felt “giddy”. He then awkwardly explained that he struggles to tell somebody he loves them if the moment doesn’t feel right.

He ended the conversation professing his love for Liberty several times. However, the preview for the next episode saw Liberty’s friends ask her if he told her that because it’s “what she wants to hear”.

Following the episode, viewers expressed their distrust of Jake on Twitter, with many accusing him of “gaslighting” and “love-bombing” Liberty.

“Not Jake saying I love you after Liberty bringing up that he’s never said it,” one said, with another adding: “Liberty came with clear points and Jake is waffling. The pure deflection and doubting her when he should be reassuring her. A mess.”

Another viewer added: “Jake is reminding me of when I’m asked what I’m passionate about during interview stage for a role at a new company. Pure waffle and feigned enthusiasm.”

Others wondered why producers played happy music over a moment they felt uncomfortable watching.

“Why was there happy music whilst Jake was gaslighting her,” one viewer asked, with another adding: “Nah Love Island cut it out with this music. No way in hell are you gonna make me feel good about Jake and Liberty.”

Love Island continues Sunday (15 August) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.