Aaron Simpson is one of the new bombshells who is set to arrive at the Love Island villa.

The 24-year-old footballer from Kent signed up to the show in the hope that he will “leave with a worldie” and is “definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship”.

He is looking for someone “who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place” and “someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person”.

Simpson is interested in getting to know Chloe and Mary in the villa, but wants to keep his options open.

“I’m going to bring fun, good energy and positive vibes,” he said. “I think a couple of the girls’ heads will be turning when I go in there.”

Speaking about his ideal first date, he said: “Probably go for drinks. For a second date I’d always want to do something fun. I’m not really one for fancy dinners. Doing something fun and adventurous like rock climbing or zip wiring. I love doing something that is a bit different.”

Aaron Simpson (ITV)

Simpson’s Instagram can be found here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.