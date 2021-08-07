Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka claims chat she had about sexuality was cut from show: ‘I was very open’

Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka has revealed that a candid conversation she had with fellow star Faye Winter about her sexuality was cut from the show.

Sharon, who was dumped from the show last month, said that Faye had asked her if she was bisexual, to which she replied: “It’s something that I’ve explored but I’ve never been in a relationship with a woman.”

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Sharon said: “A lot of the conversations I had about modern dating on the show were never aired, but I was very open about sexuality and being a mixed-race woman in modern dating.”

She added that she would return to the villa for a series devoted to people who don’t identify as straight.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

ITV bosses have previously ruled out the possibility of having an LGBTQ+ show, saying: “There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100% straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up.”

During a talk at the Cambridge Union earlier this year, Megan Barton-Hanson – who is bisexual and appeared on the 2018 series – said the programme needed a “whole gay season” to avoid tokenism.

Read The Independent’s review of the latest episode of Love Island here, and catch up on the new developments between Teddy and Faye.