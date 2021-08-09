Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9.00pm. It will last 65 minutes and conclude at 10.05pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will see two new contestants enter the villa - Priya and Aaron, which is sure to cause a stir. Both the new entries will take two existing contestants on a date, with Aaron getting to know Chloe. Chloe has been coupled up with Toby for a while now so sparks could fly. Elsewhere, two people will also be sent home.

Love Island continues every night other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on Britbox.