Love Island continues tonight (3 August), with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode (3 August) will air at 9.00pm. It will last 65 minutes and conclude at 10.05pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will see Toby and Chloe possibly rekindle their relationship following Toby’s revelation that he still has feelings for her despite having been coupled up with two girls – Abigail and Mary – since then.

Liam continues to try to win over Millie, this time with a grand gesture in front of their fellow islanders.

Meanwhile, Kaz finds herself in the middle of a “love square” with her current partner Matthew, her former partner Tyler, and his new partner Clarisse.

“Finders Keepers” singer Mabel is also due to make a surprise appearance at the villa.

Tonight’s instalment (3 August) will conclude with a recoupling ceremony that will surely pack a few surprises given that the future of many of the villa’s couples remains uncertain at this point.

Love Island continues every night other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available to watch the following morning on Britbox.