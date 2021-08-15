What time is Love Island on tonight and why is it a longer episode?

Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 75 minutes and conclude at 10.15pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight will see tension grow between Liberty and Jake after he told her that he loves her in Friday night episode. Liberty is thrilled at first, but a discussion with the girls makes her wonder if Jake’s reasons for telling her were 100 per cent honest.

Toby eventually tells Jake that some of the other contestants believe Jake may have said he loved Liberty as a “get out of jail free card”, to avoid further discussions of his relationship troubles.

Later in the episode, the boys are tasked with preparing a three-course meal for the boys.

Love Island continues each night on ITV2 at 9pm.