Priya Gopaldas is one of the new bombshells who is set to arrive at the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old medical student from London joined the show because she wanted a “challenge”. She said: “I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone.

“I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!”

She said her family and friends would describe her as “overconfident”, adding: “I want someone who is confident in themselves and is able to take themselves out of their comfort zone and do something new every day.”

As for who she has her eye on in the villa, she said: “I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on.

“Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!”

Priya Gopaldas (ITV)

Gopaldas’s Instagram can be found here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.