In tonight’s episode of Love Island (Sunday 8 August), Teddy and Faye have a chat on the terrace in the aftermath of their row.

The pair were seen having a major falling out in Friday night’s episode (6 August), after the islanders were shown clips of moments they hadn’t seen of their partners. Teddy’s tape showed him admitting he was interested in Clarisse.

In The Independent’s review of Friday night’s episode (6 August), Elise Bell wrote: “After much attention has been paid to contestant aftercare, the constant fanfare of #BeKind ringing dully in our ears, it felt strange that this challenge had been allowed to air.”

Tonight’s edition will see Faye telling Teddy: “I don’t trust people until they prove to me I can trust them. I’ve said that from day one and so far there’s a lot of reasons not to trust you. But you’re telling me to still trust you.”

To which Teddy responds: “So what am I supposed to do? Just let you go? In your eyes, I’ve made a mistake, I get it. But to just be like ‘I’m done’, is what I’m struggling with. I can’t swallow the pill, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Faye tells him she’d “rather be done, than hurt” and then Teddy asks Faye: “What do you want?”

To see the rest of the conversation, tune in to Love Island on ITV2 tonight at 9pm.