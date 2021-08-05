Love Island viewers are excited to meet the brand new contestants being introduced as part of the Casa Amor twist.

Each series, the ITV2 reality show throws a selection of new additions into the mix just over midway through in the hope of causing drama with the existing couples.

Among those hoping to win hearts are an American football player, a social media influencer and an international DJ.

One of the dozen new people arriving on the show is Clarisse Juliettè,

Clarisse, who is part French and part Guyanese, is a 24-year-old model, blogger and jewellery business owner, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

She has had relationships in the past with Premiere League footballer Alex Iwobi, whom she was with for four years, as well as Justin Combs, the son of Diddy rapper Sean Combs.

Find Clarisse on Instagram here.

Love Island continues every night, except Saturday, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.