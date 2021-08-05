Love Island fans and the contestants waved goodbye to four islanders tonight (Thursday 5 August).

The boys were tasked with choosing one girl to save of Mary, Amy and Clarisse, while the girls had to choose between Hugo, Tyler and Sam.

The boys ended up choosing to save Mary, who made her first appearance at Casa Amor, while the girls saved Tyler, despite his previous indiscretions.

This meant Amy, Clarisse, Hugo and Sam were sent home.

On social media, fans seemed relieved that Hugo would no longer be appearing on the show, after his lack of success at forming any meaningful relationships.

“Hope Hugo enjoyed his long holiday because I don’t know what else he is doing in there,” Tobi Rachel wrote.

“It honestly felt like Hugo would never go,” wrote Jason Okundaye. “We finally got that guy outta here I am so happy.”

Journalist Chante Joseph tweeted: “The police need to come and collect Hugo from Heathrow and send him to JAIL for wasting everyone’s time.”

Love Island continues each night on ITV2 at 9pm.