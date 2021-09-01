Fans have been reacting to an explosive argument between Jenny and Sumit on the season three premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The returning couple, who viewers first saw on the show in season two, have been together for almost ten years. Jenny, 63, has visited India several times from her native America to be with partner Sumit, 32.

According to a synopsis from Discovery, “After moving to India and back several times in the wake of extreme relationship challenges, Jenny is now a year into living in India and is losing hope over whether she will ever get to marry Sumit.”

In the episode, Jenny can be seen losing her temper with Sumit when he yet again evades the issue of marriage.

“Every time we try to get married, something stops us every single time,” Jenny told viewers on the show’s opening episode. “Now I feel like there are no other options for us to get married. But I’m not ready to leave the country, and I’m definitely not ready to leave Sumit.”

“Sumit needs to marry me. I mean, it’s sad, I wish that the man that I love could just make a decision, and stop listening to anybody else – be it your mum, your parents, anybody – and go ahead and do what you wanna do, this is what you say you want then let’s do it. Keep me here, let’s stay together, and let’s be happy. This is what we both want.”

Later, Sumit tells Jenny that he can’t defy his parents with the marriage, at which point Jenny lost her temper.

“We’ve been living in this house for a long time together. This is my life,” Jenny said. “And now I have to go back to America, back to nothing again? This is ridiculous. I can’t keep doing this. I’m ruining my life basically, you know that? You promised me we were gonna get married this time. I wouldn’t have came back. Now I have to leave the country.”

“And how many times can I keep believing you? ‘I’m gonna marry you, Jenny. Keep coming back.’ OK. I’ll leave everything and I’ll come back, and let’s get married. It’s always because of your parents though. It’s always because of your parents every time. First time, second time, third time. Always. I’m gonna leave and go back to America and I’m not gonna come back. Why would I come back for the fourth time? Why?”

“I’m not gonna keep coming back and leaving every damn six months,” she shouted, throwing a chair. “I’m not gonna keep doing it. You’re not gonna keep telling me you’re gonna marry me, you’re f**king not. That’s it! I’m done with all this crap. F**k you, Sumit. I’m never listening to you again. Booking my flight and I’m f**king leaving.”

On social media, fans reacted to the argument calling it “explosive” and “wild”. One fan wrote: “Just marry her, Sumit!” Another added: “Sumit will do anything but marry Jenny.” You can see more of the reaction here:

The show returned on Sunday 29 August and airs each week from 8 pm ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.