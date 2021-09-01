Season three of90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returned with a dramatic first episode last week, as returning couple Corey and Evelin revealed their tumultuous relationship.

It was hinted by programme makers ahead of the show that Corey, 34, and Evelin, 28, were in the middle of a difficult period.

A statement from Discovery ahead of the show’s release said: “With the coronavirus lockdown in Ecuador lifted, Corey and Evelin can finally start planning their wedding. However, things between the couple are extremely rocky after Corey admitted that he almost hooked up with another woman in Peru while he and Evelin were on a break. The truth about this other woman is much more involved than Corey lets on.”

Now, in episode one, Corey has elaborated further on their troubles, admitting that he had an affair whilst on a break with Evelin.

He explained: “Evelin found out through a friend that I was seeing another girl when I was in Peru.”

Evelin opened up about the moment she discovered his affair and how its subsequently affected their relationship. “Once I found out about Corey hanging out with this Jenny in Peru, I mean of course at that time I was mad. But he told me that he only hung out with her for four days. But after I kept pressuring him, he admitted there was more to the story.”

“But I appreciate Corey told me the whole truth so we can start new and without secrets”, she continued.

However, fans were shocked when Corey went on to reveal that he hadn’t yet told Evelin the full truth.

He continued: “I’m feeling really guilty inside because I haven’t opened up and been completely honest to Evelin about what happened with Jenny in Peru. When Evelin discovers new information that I withheld from her, it’s going to be bad. It’s going to be really bad.”

On watching the news, fans reacted by sharing Friends memes of Ross telling Rachel “we were on a break” in reference to the similarities with the storylines . One fan sided with Corey, calling Evelin “manipulating” while another chastised Corey for “still keeping secrets”.

You can see more of the divided reaction to the couple below:

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8pm ET/PT.

Every new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.