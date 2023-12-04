Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former footballer, Ashley Cain is set to become a father for the second time, two years after the death of his daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain.

The 33-year-old revealed the news in an interview with The Sun, where he said he is expecting a boy with a woman he had dated earlier this year and whom he has known since he was 18.

“I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt,” Cain told the outlet.

“I believe, after having Azaylia, that I was put on this earth to be a father. And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me,” he also said.

“Even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understand that every child that comes into this world is a blessing,” he added.

The reality star also revealed how he felt when he got the news on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “(Learning) that I was going to be a dad again, it was different to usually find out that news because I felt slightly guilty.

Cain opens up on guilt of having new baby two years after daughter’s death. (Good Morning Britain/ITV)

“I felt slightly hurt for Azaylia, and I didn’t really expect this to be the case.

“But very quickly I took the responsibility of being a father, I realise that every child is a blessing and I’ve got myself in the right mind frame.

“I had a long time to think about it, to try and be the best person I can be for my son that’s going to be coming into this world and, and that’s what I intend to do.”

He added: “I think I was meant to be a daddy. “I love children, I love my family’s children and it’s hard every time to see them because I always think that’s what Azaylia would be doing now. “And I think that will be the case with my son.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We also had news that he has a potential heart defect, which was very painful to hear and it’s very concerning, because I’ve been through that situation of heartbreak with Azaylia.

“I’m just trying to stay very positive, very hopeful, and keeping that belief that he will be OK and I’m just going make sure that I’m in a solid position to be the best dad I can be either way.”

Cain and Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya Vorajee are no longer a couple but run a foundation in their daughter’s name together.

He said it was “incredibly difficult” sharing the news with Vorajee that he was expecting another child, adding: “It was important for me when I found out to be as open as honest and as transparent as I could be while trying to be respectful and caring at the same time.

“When I told Safiyya I couldn’t have expected it to have gone any better.”

Cain and Vorajee lost their baby girl aged eight months, from acute myeloid leukaemia in April 2021.

At the time Cain shared the news on his official Instagram page. “Rest In Paradise Princess,” he wrote. “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. #AzayliaDiamondCain.”

Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia when she was two months old. During their journey, Cain and his girlfriend Vorajee had been sharing regular updates on her condition on social media.