Does the BBC pay its stars too much? Join The Independent Debate

The BBC has revealed its highest-paid stars in an annual report – but is the corporation paying too much for its personalities?

Gary Lineker again topped the list for the seventh year running, with a salary of £1.35m.

The Match of the Day anchor was followed by radio presenter Zoe Ball, at £950,000. Huw Edwards, who left in April 2024 for medical reasons, saw a £40,000 raise.

Greg James, Stephen Nolan, and Fiona Bruce also received salary increases.

Notably, the likes of Michael McIntyre and Claudia Winkleman were absent from the list, as their salaries, paid through commercial entity BBC Studios, are not disclosed.

The BBC has published its annual report amid increased scrutiny of its flagship show Strictly Come Dancing over its culture and treatment of contestants.

The report also reveals that half a million households cancelled their TV licence last year, as the BBC struggled to retain younger audiences who are increasingly turning to streaming platforms.

The BBC has until the end of 2027 to negotiate a new funding deal with the government. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy have expressed strong support for public funding of the BBC, in contrast to the previous government, which aimed to abolish the licence fee.

