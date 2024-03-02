Charlotte Tilbury responds to claims over Bella Hadid’s contract

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has responded to claims that it ended its contract with Bella Hadid over her “personal views” on Gaza.

It comes after speculation that the brand’s professional relationship with American supermodel Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, has come to an end due to her beliefs.

The 27-year-old, who has modelled as a Victoria’s Secret angel, started working with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty in March 2023.

The beauty brand said it ended its contract with Hadid as she is launching her own beauty products.

A statement from the company said: “Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s professional relationship has come to its end as Bella prepares to launch her own beauty brand.

“It is absolutely not the case that any personal views held by Bella impacted our contract or relationship with her.

“As a female-led business, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to support Bella and looks forward to the exciting launch of Orebella later this year.”

The brand also said the model “remains a close friend of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty”.

Hadid modelled for the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign in June 2023 where she channelled 90s supermodel glamour in a latex catsuit.

Models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn and actress Lily James are among the other celebrities who have been the face of the brand.

Hadid, who is the daughter of Palestinian property tycoon Mohamed Anwar Hadid, has been vocal about her support of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

In May 2021, she joined a Free Palestine march in New York City and later that year, in a social media post, she said she would not “stop talking about the systematic oppression, pain and humility that Palestinians face on a regular basis”.

On October 26 2023, after the attacks by Hamas against Israel earlier that month, she said she had been “sent hundreds of death threats” and added: “I stand with humanity.”

Hadid’s representatives have been approached for comment.