Bob Saget autopsy reveals no drug use or ‘foul play’ before actor’s sudden death

Bob Saget’s autopsy showed no signs of drugs or “foul play” involved in the actors sudden death in a Florida hotel room, authorities say.

The Full House star was found dead at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton hotel on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Florida, the previous night.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” said Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties in a statement.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Saget was bets known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour, with more than a dozen live shows still planned, when he died.

Saget’s family said they were “devastated” at his death in a Sunday night statement.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes resort hotel, right, is viewed where actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP)

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos tweeted that he was shocked at the death.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” he tweeted.

Fellow Full House cast member Candace Cameron Bure, added: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”