Celebrity Traitors is coming this autumn. Here’s all the rumoured names

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has confirmed it will launch a celebrity edition of its hit reality show, The Traitors.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman, the spin-off, Celebrity Traitors, will see famous faces pitted against each other in a game of deception and deduction.

The BBC said: "The ultimate reality game of trust and treachery returns with the first ever Celebrity Traitors edition this autumn alongside a new series in early 2026."

Previous series of The Traitors have featured members of the public competing.

The US series, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, has a similar format and has had Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of Britney Spears, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and 2022 Love Island UK winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu among the contestants.

Frankie, left to right, Alexander, Claudia Winkleman, Charlotte, Jake, and Leanne, who were on the third series of The Traitors ( PA Wire )

There has been speculation about who has signed up for the BBC celebrity spin-off with no names confirmed so far.

However, ITV political talk show host Robert Peston, BBC presenter Clare Balding, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, and comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry are among the contestants rumoured to be taking part.

Previously, a BBC spokeswoman said: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

The recent series saw project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley win a prize pot of £94,600, after booting out a traitor in a final tense episode earlier this year.

Finalists have a chance of winning a chunk of the £120,000 prize but if a traitor survives until the very end, unidentified, they take home the full prize pot, and any faithfuls left go home with nothing.

The series won the 2023 Bafta prize for reality and constructed factual, and the same ceremony saw Winkleman snap up the entertainment performance gong.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Winkleman is nominated for the same prize again at the 2025 ceremony, and the show also received a nod for best reality programme, and memorable moment.

The series is recognised for the moment contestant Diane Carson revealed fellow participant Ross was her son, after she was suspected to be the mother of another contestant, Paul Gorton.

Carson said: “Paul isn’t my son, but Ross is!”

It will face-off against scenes from Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, Rivals, and Strictly Come Dancing later this year.