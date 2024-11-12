Charlamagne Tha God faces backlash for calling Caitlyn Jenner a ‘rich white man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Charlamagne Tha God has been hit with backlash after he repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner.

The 46-year-old radio host recalled how Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015 during a new episode of his show,The Breakfast Club. His remarks came as Jenner showed her support for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election last week.

“If there’s one thing this election taught me it’s that people really do vote their interest, and their interest is not attached to their identity. And I must say, it’s fascinating to me,” Charlamagne said while pointing out that many people who voted for Trump were Latinos, despite the 47th president’s mass deportation plans.

“I just find it fascinating,” he continued. “That is also how I feel about Caitlyn because Caitlyn is trans but she is a huge Donald Trump supporter.”

Charlamagne – real name Lenard Larry McKelvey – then claimed that Jenner offered to work alongside Trump after he won the election.

“These two men will single-handedly save Western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America,” she wrote on X/Twitter on November 6, alongside a picture of herself with Trump and Elon Musk. “I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again!”

She later clarified that she didn’t necessarily want to work in Trump’s administration, calling the Daily Mail’s headline about her making an “offer to Donald Trump” after the election “a bit misleading.”

“My stance remains unchanged as entirely supportive of the President, since 2015, emphasizing a commitment to serve if called upon,” she explained in a follow-up post.

However, Charlamagne still hit back at Jenner by describing her using he/him pronouns. He once again criticized the former decathlete’s support for Trump, who has pledged to “stop” gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors.

“Caitlyn Jenner, as a transgender, you just look like a devil damn fool glazing Trump and Elon the way you are after hearing stuff like that,” he said, after playing recent remarks from Trump, in which he planned to revoke President Joe Biden’s policies for gender-affirming healthcare. “Now, I don’t have a problem choosing issues over identity, but not if one of the issues is somebody trying to erase the existence of my identity altogether.”

He added: “What I don’t like is when someone can reap the benefits of a community, but not stand up for the rights of that community.”

Charlamagne also alleged that Jenner “doesn’t want to be an advocate for the trans community,” but she took “advantages of all the privileges” of being transgender. He then discussed how Jenner was named Glamour’s “Woman of the Year” in 2015, in which she was described as “a trans champion.”

“If you’re going to be labeled a ‘trans champion,’ you have to be ready to go to the mat for them at all times,” he added, before calling Jenner “a rich white male.”

In the podcast’s YouTube comments section, many people criticized Charlamagne for misgendering Jenner during the episode.

“So y’all gonna let Charla get away with misgendering Caitlin like that? Where’s the outrage and the time to cancel him,” wrote one person.

“Charlie, you’re missing the mark on trans rights,” another user wrote. “Meanwhile you’re speaking ignorantly about a trans person, going against your party. Pick a lane bruh.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Charlamagne Tha God for comment. A representative for Jenner declined to comment.

Following Jenner’s viral X/Twitter post congratulating Musk and Trump after the election, the reality TV star clarified her stance on being a voice for the entire transgender community. “I am not a trans advocate. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. But, I am a trans person,” she posted on November 6.

Days later, she reflected on receiving Glamour’s “Woman of the Year” award in 2015 – a title that, according to Jenner, she didn’t want to hold anymore.

“While I never competed for one of the dozens of ‘Glamour Magazine Woman of the Year’ awards, awarded to me in 2016, I accepted the award,” Jenner wrote on X/Twitter on November 9. “It has become clear, in speaking with many families, men and women, the distraught nature this acceptance of the award still brings them today. Upon discussion, thought and reflection, I agree.”

She concluded: “It’s important to me that I walk the walk, like I have on so many of the issues (minors not being treated for transitioning, and sports – no men in women’s sports) I can no longer in good faith hold onto this award.”