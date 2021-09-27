Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke has tested positive for Covid-19 one day before the taping of the second episode was scheduled.

Burke, who is American fitness instructor Cody Rigsby’s partner this season, broke the news with an emotional Instagram post on Sunday (26 September).

The long-time DWTS personality said: "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive."

Burke confirmed she was fully vaccinated with Moderna but contracted Covid anyway.

She continued: "I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s*** to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.

"I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here."

She added: "I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f****** real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days and I’ve been ordered to stay home…I’ll be in bed. I can’t believe this happened."

Burke and Rigsby made their first appearance on season 30 of DWTS last week with a tango performance set to Dua Lipa’s “Physical”.

Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough scored their debut performance 24, out of a possible 30 points.

It was after the first episode of DWTS aired that Burke revealed her celebrity partner on Instagram.

Burke captioned the post: "So excited to finally reveal my partner Cody Rigsby!! Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support- we are just getting started and we can’t do it without our #boocrew!”

Rigsby’s DWTS fate remains unclear at this time.

A former professional dancer, Rigsby is one of the best-known instructors on Peloton, an American fitness app that became all the rage during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hate to say this, but someone called me the king of quarantine,” Rigsby told Vogue in an interview last year. “I was like I’ll take it.”

Shortly after he was announced as a contestant on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Rigbsy said his life was “complete” after meeting fellow participant, the Spice Girls’s Mel C.