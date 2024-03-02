Coleen Nolan reveals ‘near-death experience’ in hotel room

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Coleen Nolan has said she gave up 40 years of smoking after suffering an incident in a hotel room where she believed “I am going to die”.

The 58-year-old said she has now been cigarette-free for 12 weeks after making the decision to quit when she developed an acute chest infection and was struggling to breathe.

“I literally couldn’t walk a few feet without stopping to catch my breath. It was the scariest thing, feeling constantly winded,” she told the Mirror.

Nolan said a crew member at ITV’s Loose Women insisted on taking her to see a doctor where she was placed on antibiotics, but “being a typical woman and mum, I kept saying I’d be fine”, she said.

Later, she met her 60-year-old partner Michael Jones outside a hotel, but by the time the pair were walking towards their room, Nolan was “gasping” and attempting to say she “couldn’t breathe”.

“I had a full-scale panic attack and the more stressed I got and the more I cried, the less able I was to breathe,” she said.

“I genuinely thought ‘I’m going to die in my hotel room, away from home’. It was really frightening.”

Nolan said she felt the incident was the universe telling her it was her “last chance”, and made her realise she wants to be “around for as long as I can” for her three children.

In December last year Coleen’s sister Linda Nolan shared the “amazing” news that her brain tumours have shrunk.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The singer, 64, part of the family pop group The Nolans, is being treated for cancer and in March revealed it had spread to her brain, impacting her balance and leaving her in need of a wheelchair.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s amazing… When we went in, I knew straight away that it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face.

“He said that the scans were good – the MRI and the CT scan – and that there is shrinkage with the tumours.

“I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but I thought they might throw me out.”