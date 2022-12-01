Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a deadlocked jury could not agree on a verdict.

The judge in the case declared the mistrial after a weeks-long trial in which three different women testified that Masterson raped them and other witnesses appeared to corroborate their accounts.

Prosectors retain the option to try Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, again. They have not yet indicated whether they intend to do so.

Masterson, who achieved fame with his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of assaulting the three women at his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s. His accusers are also members of the Church of Scientology, and two said that they delayed reporting their alleged assaults because they feared reprisals from church officials.

One of the accusers dated Masterson in the late 1990s and early 2000s and said that while he charmed people when he wanted to, he could also turn violent. She accused him of raping her while she was sleeping in 2001 and that he slapped her face and spit on her when she awoke and tried to make him stop.

Masterson has denied her allegations, as well as the allegations of two women who testified that he assaulted them in his jacuzzi. He was fired from a role on the Netflix show The Ranch following the publicization of the allegations in 2017 and has not recieved a credit for a television or movie appearance since. He did not testify or call any witnesses in his defense.