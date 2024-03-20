For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new documentary has uncovered the toxic work culture on the set of many mid-noughties Nickelodeon shows, including the popular Drake & Josh, which ran from 2004-2007.

Produced by Investigation Discovery, Quiet on Set sees former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reveal for the first time that he was a victim of alleged sexual abuse by a crew member while he was a child actor.

The 37-year-old musician says he suffered the abuse when he was 15 at the hands of dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was arrested in 2003 on over a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor.

Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in 2004 after pleading no contest to the charges against him.

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider has responded the claims made against him in Quiet on Set, addressing his past behaviour and saying: “I owe some pretty strong apologies.”

In the years following the show, Bell and his co-stars have headed in different directions, but most remain working as actors.

Here’s what the cast of Drake & Josh have been doing since the show ended in 2007:

Drake Bell

Drake Bell attends the Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala, 2019 (Getty Images)

Following the finale of Drake & Josh, Bell continued acting, starring in 2008 parody comedy Superhero Movie and 2011 Nickelodeon film A Fairly Odd Movie. His roles since have largely focused on voice acting for children’s media, with the actor holding recurring roles as Spider-Man.

Bell also continued the music career he launched in 2005 after Drake & Josh ended, with five solo albums over 15 years. His latest, Non-Stop Flight, is scheduled to be released in 2024. It features a lead single which focuses on his abuse as a child star.

In 2021, Bell was arrested on charges of attempted endangering of children and disseminating harmful matter to juveniles. The charges related to interactions Bell had with a girl he met when she was 15 and he was 31.

The actor pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours community service, saying he accepted a plea deal as he “felt that this was the best way to get this over quickly, and for everyone involved to be able to move on”.

Following his appearance in Quiet on Set, Bell has opened up about his legal issues

In 2021, Bell revealed he had been married to actress Janet Von Schmeling since 2018. Von Schmeling filed for divorce in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. They have one child together.

Josh Peck

Josh Peck in Oppenheimer (2023) (Universal)

Josh Peck starred alongside Bell in Drake & Josh as on-screen stepbrothers. The actor has remained in Hollywood since the show ended, finding success in various roles.

Alongside regular voice acting work for children’s media, Peck has starred in live-action films such as Red Dawn (2012), The Timber (2015) and Chronically Metropolitan (2016).

In 2023, Peck made a short, surprise appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning biopic Oppenheimer. The actor made an emotional impact as physicist Kenneth Bainbridge, tasked with pushing the button on the first atomic bomb test in history.

Peck also runs a YouTube channel – @joshpeck – with 3.5m subscribers. He posts weekly podcast recordings and comedic vlogs.

Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

Miranda Cosgrove was cast in Drake & Josh following her breakout role in 2003 Jack Black comedy School of Rock at only 10-years-old. She played little sister Megan, known for irritating the titular brothers.

Following the end of the show, Cosgrove signed up to play the lead role of Carly Shay in Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, which ran from 2007-2012.

The show was a fan favourite, and in 2021 Cosgrove returned to comprise her role in a reboot of the show. The series ran for three seasons, ending in 2023.

Cosgrove also regularly does voice work for children’s media, starring as Margo in hit 2010 animated movie Despicable Me and many of its sequels.

Jerry Trainor

Jerry Trainor at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jerry Trainor had a recurring role on Drake & Josh as ‘Crazy Steve’, who worked in a movie theatre with the titular brothers. Following the show, he joined Cosgrove as main character on iCarly, playing her on-screen brother Spencer for the duration of the show.

Alongside regular voice work for children’s media, Trainor has made appearances in more adult-oriented TV series such as 2 Broke Girls and Still the King.

Trainor reprised his role as Spencer in the 2021 reboot of iCarly alongside Cosgrove for the duration of the series.