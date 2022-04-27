With so many streaming platforms fighting for your attention and wallet, it’s hard to know which ones are worth the subscription.

While AMC+ – which is owned by AMC Networks – may fly under the radar, it is home to many hit shows, such as The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

As a majority of its content leans toward action and drama, it has its fair share of binge-worthy originals. Here’s what you’ll get for your $8.99 per month.

Fear the Walking Dead (seven seasons, 2015–)

This zombie drama acts as a prequel to AMC+’s gritty The Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead takes place just as the first signs of the apocalypse are starting to show. It’s told through the eyes of a widowed high school guidance counsellor, who’s raising two children and trying to maintain her relationship while chaos is unfolding. Unlike its precursor, this show isn’t based on a comic series and can go beyond the bounds of any book with its storytelling.

Better Call Saul (six seasons, 2015–2022)

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul' (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Perhaps one of the platform’s biggest draws is Better Call Saul, a spinoff that gives its hugely successful predecessor a run for its money. A prequel to Breaking Bad, the show features Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman six years before he began representing notorious chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White. Its characterisation and deep dive into Saul’s humble beginnings, before he became a sleazy and confident fan-favourite attorney, is what makes the show really enticing.

Portlandia (eight seasons, 2011–2018)

Portlandia is a comedy featuring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, which was born from the duo’s original archive of internet sketches as ThunderAnt. Set in Portland, Oregon, it pokes gentle fun and satirises the laidback Northwest city and its eccentric inhabitants. It’s undoubtedly weird but ever-so endearing and also raises important questions about race and gender.

Kevin Can F**k Himself (one season, 2021–)

Starring Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, this dark comedy pulls on her acting chops, shifting between a traditional sitcom and a drama. Murphy plays Allison, a stereotypical sitcom wife who dotes on her selfish, man-child husband. After she makes a dark discovery, she partners with her neighbour in an attempt to escape her confined fate. According toThe Independent’s Ed Cumming, “Kevin Can F**k Himself walks a brilliantly uneasy line between comedy and drama.”

Ragdoll (one season, 2021–)

Critics have lauded this oddball thriller for having the storyline you’d hoped for from Killing Eve. Following the murders of six people who are sewn together into one body, dubbed “Ragdoll”, detectives assigned to the case must outwit the killer before they strike again. Especially when his list of victims features the name of the unit’s newest recruit.

Killing Eve (four seasons, 2018–2022)

Killing Eve (BBC)

When the show first debuted in 2018, it was a massive hit. Even more interesting than Killing Eve’s assassin storyline is the first two seasons’ “will they/won’t they” queer romance between its two power leads, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Though the show may lag a bit at times, it “is entertaining, and no viewer will regret spending an hour or two with it,” writes The Independent’s Nicole Vassell.

Kin (one season, 2021–)

Irish drama Kin follows the Kinsella family who are waging an impossible war against an international drug cartel after their son is killed. But what the family has that the cartel doesn’t is an unbreakable bond between blood. Anchored by impressive acting from Clare Dunne and Charlie Cox, if you’re a fan of crime and gangster shows, this one will be right up your alley. Something of a slow burn, the finale is brilliant and you’ll appreciate the final punch of action all the more.

La Fortuna (one season, 2021–)

A must-watch miniseries, La Fortuna stories the adventures of a young and inexperienced diplomat who’s heading up a mission to recover stolen treasure from a looter who travels the world raiding the depths of the sea. Led by Stanley Tucci and Álvaro Mel, it doesn’t have a hidden agenda. Rather, its straightforwardness and cut-and-dry narrative leave viewers with something that’s not stuck trying to reinvent the wheel.