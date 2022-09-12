Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the age of streaming, it’s becoming easier and easier for shows to get away with having a sub-par theme song.

No matter what is on the screen, it’s likely that those opening credits are getting texted through or, thanks to Netflix’s “skip credits” feature, ignored altogether.

This doesn’t mean that there’s not a subtle art behind the TV theme song, however. As audience’s attention spans grow shorter, a piece of music that both embodies the ethos of a show and grabs the viewer by the ears is actually more important than ever before.

Click through the gallery to below for the greatest TV theme songs of all time: