The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The 35 greatest TV villains of all time, from Cersei Lannister to Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring

Did your favourite make the list?

Jacob Stolworthy@Jacob_Stol
Sunday 25 July 2021 12:59
comments
Missandei death scene - Game of Thrones season 8

Nothing beats a good TV villain.

Whether it’s a character you love to hate or one you simply hate, without them, your favourite shows just wouldn’t be the same.

For instance, take Cersei Lannister. Delectably played by Lena Headey, she’s a character who, if removed from Game of Thrones, would leave the HBO series lacking.

This week, her attempts to keep the Iron Throne reach a head as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen bring the heat to King’s Landing for one final battle, before the series ends next week. No character is safe with Cersei around – but will her murderous ways come to an end? Time will tell.

In celebration of Headey’s magnificent performance, we count down the greatest TV villains of all time, featuring characters ranging from shows such as Deadwood, EastEnders and Lost.

Recommended

Scroll through the below gallery to see who made the cut – warning: some spoilers for classic TV shows within.

35 best TV villains of all time

Show all 35

Game of Thrones continues on Sunday and will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments