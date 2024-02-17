Why is Death in Paradise one of the most watched shows on television?

When a series such as Death in Paradise becomes a phenomenon, no one knows quite how to react. The Caribbean-set detective drama – currently midway through its 13th series on BBC One – has none of the hallmarks of what we think of as a contemporary TV crime drama. This is no True Detective or Line of Duty. There is no jaded detective haunted by his past. No fraught political intrigue. No mazy, serialised story. What we do have is one jolly copper solving a different whimsical crime each week. And yet Death in Paradise was the sixth most-watched programme of 2023, and the second-most-watched fiction series behind Happy Valley.

The series follows quirky British DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who moves to the fictional island of Saint Marie (actually Guadeloupe) to work with a cohort of local cops. It’s a procedural, the kind of TV show everyone complains isn’t produced any more. Most every episode follows a fairly rigid boilerplate, as Parker and co fish their way through a pond of red herrings before circuitously identifying the crook, and the motive. As a premise, it’s already proven unusually resilient, with the series surviving the exit of its lead actor not once, but thrice – Little follows in the shoes of Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O’Hanlon. As a work of dramatic fiction, Death in Paradise is a solidly unspectacular affair: the writing is simple and repetitive to a fault, the acting broad and stilted. But there’s got to be a reason people keep coming back in their millions.

To some extent, Death in Paradise is “comfort TV” pushed to its logical extreme. The balmy setting, shot without any real flair or sophistication, nonetheless evokes the kind of loose, sweaty sense of being on a tropical holiday – a selling point that’s worked wonders for shows such as Benidorm and the ITV reality series Love Island. The fact that many of Death in Paradise’s writers came from the world of soap operas is evident in the final product. It might share Coronation Street or EastEnders’, shall we say, loose approach to verisimilitude, but also clearly has the same see-you-next-episode knack of ingratiating itself into viewers’ routines.