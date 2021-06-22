The first time I watched the film Airplane! as a very young child, I laughed so hard that I choked and nearly passed out by falling head first onto a table. I thought of Airplane! a great deal as I diligently watched the first week of GB News – a surreal, alien entity masquerading as a serious British news channel, where at any moment you might encounter weirdness like spontaneous drilling noises, emails from a “Mike Hunt” or a reporter holding up a microphone the size of a monkey nut.

I volunteered to watch the first week of GB News for a number of reasons: the first is that I’m a broad and shameless news addict. The second is that I used to quite like GB News’ Andrew Neil back when he helmed This Week on the BBC, and seemed invested in bridging the right/left divide by hosting odd couple guests like Michael Portillo and Diane Abbott. And the third is that, as you know already, I like a laugh. On this last matter, I was not disappointed.

It’s lucky for GB News’ critics that people forget most news channels start awkwardly. When ITV’s breakfast show TV-am earnestly launched in 1983, they bored people to tears with five-minute violin performances by Yehudi Menuhin. The first story on Sky News was an exclusive about a man selling his kidneys to a German cult. It takes time for news channels to find their feet, yet somehow both The Telegraph and The Guardian gave its opening day one-star reviews (Allison Pearson used the word “shambolic” in her write-up, and she’d even been a guest that evening).

The first night in question was like dropping in on an infomercial hosted by a relaxed, chatty cult. All the presenters talked with puppy dog energy about the channel’s mission statement. Good news stories; stories of homegrown success; less time spent on the Westminster bubble and more on bus timetables. People who tuned in for great torrents of hate speech were instead given a theme tune that sounds like hold music for a spa and graphics that – to paraphrase Henry Ford – come in any colour, as long as they’re red, white or blue. Laudably, Neil wanted to “puncture the pomposity of our elites” and give a voice to the voiceless. Yet as the week trundled on, even a deceased car maker could tell this last part was a bit of a fib.

The most striking thing about GB News is that every guest or pundit invited on has a significant following of some kind. GB News is not like BBC 5 Live or LBC, where any British caller with a British phone can express a British view across millions of Britain’s wirelesses. Nobody who is a nobody is getting on GB News. It quickly revealed itself to be a chummy elite of authors (Lionel Shriver, Jeffrey Archer), columnists (Allison Pearson, Carole Malone), former editors (Rod Liddle, Trevor Kavanagh), right-wing comedians (Leo Kearse, Geoff Norcott), telly business icons (Theo Paphitis, Lord Alan Sugar) and posh actors (actually that was just Laurence Fox). The nadir of this commentariat navel-gazing came on Wednesday during an item about Scottish footie supporters coming to Wembley. Did they talk to an ordinary footie fan? No, they talked to the Daily Mail’s Scottish political editor at home instead.

The almost exclusive use of punchy Twitter culture warriors points to one of the gravest conceptual flaws of the network. It was obvious after day two that when GB News presenters talk about “the real world” or “real British people”, they actually mean Twitter. GB News is obsessed with Twitter. Their Great British Breakfast show has a “What’s Trending” segment. When former daytime host Michelle Dewberry cited a nationwide disgruntlement with more lockdown, she cites Twitter and nothing else. Opposing views from those pesky wokies are extrapolated from what’s been seen on Twitter. Perhaps GB News was deliberately conceived as made-for-Twitter TV, but it can’t be said enough that less than a quarter of British people are actually on the polarising platform. It’s not the great signifier it’s made out to be, yet everyone involved in GB News seems to regard it as the only battlefield worth fighting for.

Perhaps, then, it was a cruel inevitability that the station would get trolled on-air. All week, presenters read out prank messages from names like Mike Hunt, Mike Oxlong or Cleo Torez. A man discreetly got his bum out during a video question for Laurence Fox, which at least gave viewers two arses for the price of one. Every email became grimly riveting. Would already tense anchor Simon McCoy (aka the ex-BBC man who once read the news holding a ream of photocopy paper) go ballistic like Moe the bartender in The Simpsons? It felt touch and go.

Trolling is awful, but if you arrogantly shut out the views of half the country from your conversation, the great British public are going to find ways to redress that exclusion. I’m not a decorated, five-star general, but if you go around calling everything a “culture war”, you have to expect resistance and guerrilla tactics – even if it involves a man getting his bum out.

While some of GB News’ embarrassments were malicious, a jaw-dropping majority were self-inflicted. There’s no way to sugarcoat this – it was an absolute bonanza of f**k-ups: host Rebecca Hutson claimed Enid Blyton wrote The Magnificent Seven, not The Secret Seven. Microphones and audio feeds crashed constantly, with voices of animated production staff wafting in and out amid the panic. Autocues could be seen glaring in glass panels behind the presenters. A cut to PMQs gave Boris Johnson a fierce slapjack echo, like a Fifties rockabilly song. Some moments were just plain surreal, like Dewberry hosting a segment called “Do kids need toys?” or Rod Liddle smoking a fag on air like a bad boy. But others were pure Acorn Antiques, like the constant misspelling of place names of Great Britain. Don’t the people writing the on-screen graphics know it’s Stirling not Sterling, Stansted not Standsted and Newcastle not bloody Newscastle. Or is there a secret team of Britain-hating anarchist lefties trying to sabotage the whole operation?

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

✕ GB News reads out message from ‘Mike Oxlong’

Between the trolling and the technical woes, I worry about the mental health of the hosts and the real risk of burn-out. Long-haul hosts rely on cutting to items like a climber relies on a big juicy rock to rest on. With every interview that goes awry, you can see them dying inside just a little more – aware they’ll have to desperately fill even longer. Maybe the reason you never see news presenters’ legs is because they’re permanently drenched in sweat? I’m never entirely sure when they even get to go to the loo? Do they even have a working loo down there or did Andrew Neil buy a job lot of TENA Adult Nappies before they started?

Like its general worldview, the GB News studio is unforgivingly small. Thus on Tuesday, the four Breakfast anchors handed over at 9am to the next team, sat on a couch right beside them. They then had to quietly gather up their mugs and papers and skulk out, still on-air, like they were leaving an exam early. From the morning onwards, all the daytime programmes amusingly sound like retro cop shows: Brazier & Muroki, De Piero & Halligan, McCoy & Phillips and Dewbs & Co. How long before Dalziel & Pascoe or Turner & Hooch join the schedule? The daytimes are rich in female representation, via presenters like Alex Phillips, Rosie Wright and Kirsty Gallagher (a recent-ish paramour of Laurence Fox). The station also has a number of black female voices: Nana Akua, Mercy Muroki and Inaya Folarin Iman are all regulars throughout the day. Is it problematic that Muroki sat on the government’s recent race committee which stated that Britain was not “institutionally racist”, or that Folarin Iman thinks Black Lives Matter is just an “opportunistic pretext for an outpouring of self-righteous rage”? Up to you. But whereas the daytime shows are lighter and less pugnacious, GB News at night feels like a drawing room after dinner where all the men folk have retired to smoke cigars and set the world to rights. Andrew Neil’s 8pm show is when things start to get testy on GB News.

As chairman and lead presenter, Neil is very much the Frank Sinatra of this news Rat Pack (that’s not a toupee reference). The New Statesman’s 2019 assessment that he was “the most deadly political interviewer on British television” still holds true, but his real strength has been his permanent state of news zen. While former The Sun executive and late-evening host Dan Wootton often looked distracted, eyes lurching left and right as if his career just scampered out the door like a little mouse, Neil can stare straight ahead like his life depends on it. I honestly believe that a unicorn could lay a Fabergé egg atop a vertical geyser of Sunny Delight and he still wouldn’t flinch.

What Neil can’t avoid, though, is the presence of another animal that looms over GB News. All week, the only question people around me asked was: “Is it like Fox News?” Superficially at least, it’s not very Foxy. When Neil said he wanted the station to be “disruptive”, I expected explosions, loud graphics and other forms of news steroids. But these things cost money. GB News instead looks like a British Airways training video from 1991. Its presentation is so dry, you fear it could catch fire by accident. In a deeper editorial sense, though, it does have traces of Fox that might be uncomfortable for many. Hosts tend to pick on stories not because they’re especially important or relevant, but as a way to constantly criticise a left-wing, woke enemy of their own obsession.

It’s also prone to a genuine nastiness that I never thought I’d see on a British TV channel. Wootton cheerily signed off Wednesday’s show by proudly stating his dislike for Shamima Begum, a woman who according to “overwhelming evidence” was a victim of trafficking as a 15 year old, a court heard last week. A royal watcher named Lady Colin Campbell defended Jeffrey Epstein from charges of being a paedophile. Bruce Daisley, a former vice-president of Twitter, was sneered at by host Colin Brazier for being a Londoner. This was not just rude but idiotic. GB News is filmed in Paddington while Andrew Neil is a French resident who barely seems to have lived amongst British people lately – certainly during the pandemic and possibly far before that too.

If you’re worried about Foxification, then don’t. I contend that more people in Britain have seen parodies of Fox News (The Simpsons, The Daily Show, The Colbert Report etc) than have actually seen the thunderous right-wing channel. Thus, whenever they do Fox-esque things, like parcel the day up into bullish segments like Woke Watch, The Clash, Uncancelled, Free Speech Nation, it just feels like – well – a joke. A major difference from Fox News though is the lack of that zealous, tribal devotion for their affiliated political party – Republicans for Fox, Conservatives for GB News.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 19 June 2021 A Palestinian girl with a national flag painted on her face, plays amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed by last month’s Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in Beit Lahia AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 18 June 2021 A TV broadcasts Chinese astronauts in Shenzhou spacecraft, at a restaurant in Beijing AFP via Getty World news in pictures 17 June 2021 A giant jersey of Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen is put on display on the pitch before the Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 June 2021 Several hundred brightly coloured umbrellas decorate the Bankowa Street walkway in Pszczyna, southern Poland EPA World news in pictures 15 June 2021 Parcel delivery workers scuffle with police officers as they try to bring loudspeakers, an unauthorised protest item, during a rally calling for improvement of working conditions in Seoul AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 14 June 2021 Workers pluck tea leaves during a rainfall following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Rohini village, some 15 km from Siliguri on June 14, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 June 2021 eople celebrate after Israel’s parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel Reuters World news in pictures 12 June 2021 Tape is lifted by air leaving a vent from the metro system as thousands of activists take part in the anti-extreme right ‘March of Freedoms’ in Paris, France Getty World news in pictures 11 June 2021 Achille the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, attempts to predict the result of the first UEFA EURO 2020 football match between Turkey and Italy, during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg, on June 11, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 10 June 2021 An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto The Canadian Press via AP World news in pictures 9 June 2021 People cross waterlogged railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy rains in Mumbai, India Reuters World news in pictures 8 June 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 7 June 2021 Gondoliers help tourists to get on the gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a “white zone”, following a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy Reuters World news in pictures 6 June 2021 A military brass band plays during the international ceremony on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, northwestern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 June 2021 An explosives expert from Hamas lays out unexploded projectiles from the aftermath of the May 2021 conflict with Israel, at a local police precinct in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 June 2021 A couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 3 June 2021 Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the shakedown at the Rally of Sardegna and fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championship AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 June 2021 Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021 Sri Lanka Airforce via Reuters World news in pictures 1 June 2021 A girl runs through a fountain outside a shopping mall on International Children's Day in Beijing on June 1, 2021, a day after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 May 2021 In this handout image courtesy of the US Coast Guard the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute small boat crew rescues 8 people from the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 May 2021 A fishing boat sails in the sea-snot covered Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey EPA World news in pictures 29 May 2021 Smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the tenth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 May 2021 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by his dog Peanut welcomes European Council President Charles Michel at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece Reuters World news in pictures 27 May 2021 A man waits to receive a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, in the rooms of the Claudia Comte exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art “Castello di Rivoli” near Turin AFP/Getty World news in pictures 26 May 2021 A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria Reuters World news in pictures 25 May 2021 A Buddhist monk climbs atop a giant statue of Buddha, to wash and decorate on the eve of Buddha Purnima, a holiday traditionally celebrated for Buddha's birthday also known as Vesak celebrations, in Bhopal AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 May 2021 Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo AP World news in pictures 23 May 2021 Cyclists at the start of the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 May 2021 Swiss Guards take their position prior to the arrival of the European Commission President at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 May 2021 A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus disease, screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 20 May 2021 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr in action during a F1 practice session at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo Reuters World news in pictures 18 May 2021 Horse-drawn carriages drive through the mudflats near Cuxhaven, northern Germany dpa via AP World news in pictures 17 May 2021 Kanoya Onishi in action during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Japan EPA World news in pictures 16 May 2021 Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City Reuters World news in pictures 15 May 2021 A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 May 2021 Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers inside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh AP World news in pictures 13 May 2021 Muslim girls ride on a mini train after attending the Eid Al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 May 2021 Israeli artillery fire as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border EPA World news in pictures 11 May 2021 Maya Nakanishi competes in the women’s long jump - T64 category during a para-athletics test event for the 2020 Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 May 2021 A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2021 Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rome Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is introduced as a starter against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. USA Today Sports/Reuters World news in pictures 6 May 2021 Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea Reuters World news in pictures 5 May 2021 Russian MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation over the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin in Moscow during a flypast rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 May 2021 An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured as a train came plunging down, authorities said AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 May 2021 Lightning bolts strike buildings during a thunderstorm in Bangkok AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2021 Samaritan worshippers arrive to take part in a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2021 A Gilet Jaune, or yellow vest, protestor stands in front of a burning barricade holding his hand up with an inscription calling for President Macron to resign as May Day Protest turn violent near Place de la Republique in Paris, France Getty World news in pictures 30 April 2021 A demonstrator from the Rio de Paz human rights activist group digs a symbolic grave in front of rows of bags symbolising bodybags on Copacabana beach, during a protest against the Brazilian governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro AFP via Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2021 An aerial picture shows dead carp fish flushed to the shores of al-Qaraoun reservoir in Lebanon’s Western Beqaa District in the country’s east. Tonnes of fish have washed up dead on the shoreline of the highly polluted artificial reservoir in eastern Lebanon in recent days AFP/Getty

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave the channel its only meaty scoop of the week: a very long and very rare interview with Neil. Yet the supposed ally made him look a wally. He was grilled hard on the triple lockdown and roasted for Boris’s comment to the G7 that we must rebuild “in a more gender-neutral and feminine way”. Once it was over, economics editor Liam Halligan was brought in for a verdict. “He fluffed it,” reckoned Halligan. It was right-on-right violence the likes of which I haven’t ever seen before. The idea that GB News is a slick propaganda wing for the government would make Lord Kitchener’s moustache spin in its grave.

The Sunak moment was just one of many in the week when the Tory government took a pasting. Why was furlough not being extended? What’s being done about flood defences? Are lockdown restrictions just a way for the Tories to push their radical new green agenda? Despite being in the same culture war trench as Downing Street, Team GB News simply can’t help getting in a pub fight with absolutely everyone, Tories included. It’s the news equivalent of Begbie from Trainspotting. By deliberately excluding any meaningful input from the other side of the spectrum, it’s inevitable GB News’ pundits will start turning on themselves. Imagine a petting zoo that’s taken its most aggressive goats and put them in a pen together. Sooner or later, you know they’re going to end up violently butting heads with each other.

And this is why I urge everyone who feels uncomfortable about GB News to give it a watch sometime. After Brexit, I swore I’d never discount a cabal of motivated and patriotic British people ever again. I went in with fears of being brainwashed through sheer exposure, like the Ludovico Technique in A Clockwork Orange. But in the end, I just belly-laughed like a child watching Airplane!. GB News really is the Dad’s Army of the culture wars. If this is the best they’ve got – editorial geared around retweets not real people, stressed presenters, relying on pieces like this to generate some form of publicity in lieu of an actual advertising budget – then maybe we’ll see the Black Lives Matter flag flying over Buckingham Palace far sooner than I imagined.