Love Island is back, with a whole new group of contestants heading to the villa in hope of finding a partner who’s 100 per cent their type on paper.

The Independent will also be joining in the fun with a new interview series in which famous past contestants reveal what it’s really like behind those villa doors.

First up is series four champion Jack Fincham, who may have had a bit of a dodgy internet connection when speaking to us but who was more than happy to otherwise spill the beans.

Fincham answered a host of questions submitted by Love Island superfans and readers of The Independent, and discussed how much the contestants are allowed to drink, whether or not producers meddle in conversation, and if it’s possible to edit yourself while on TV.

He also revealed just how he came to appear in Love Island, and the answer may surprise you!

The Independent’s interviews with former Love Island stars will continue through the current series, which begins Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

‘Love Island’ champ Jack Fincham (ITV/Shutterstock)

Find out about this year’s contestants here.