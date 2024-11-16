Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special always has a standout star and the remaining eight couples certainly gave it their all as they vied for the title on Saturday night.

Chris McCausland set the bar high by opening the show with a stunning American Smooth while Tasha Ghouri brought the drama with an almost-perfect Paso Doble and Jamie Borthwick got into the Blackpool spirit by descending from the ceiling on a giant, glittering bottle of ketchup.

But the night belonged to another of the Strictly stars: Sarah Hadland.

The Miranda actress has delivered numerous show-stopping performances so far this series, topping the leaderboard with the first Argentine Tango of Strictly 2024 in the Halloween special and transforming into Madonna for Icons Week.

Couple’s Choice dances are often emotional, barefoot numbers but with her Fosse-inspired routine to Kylie Minogue’s hit “Padam Padam”, Hadland served up a powerful celebration of womanhood.

She pulled off ambitious choreography, complete with lifts and table dancing alongside not just her partner Vito Coppola, but a troupe of backup dancers — and made made light work of matching the professionals move for move.

The jaw-dropping performance (labelled “too perfect” by Craig Revel Horwood, as he scored it a nine) also sent an empowering and inspiring message to viewers, and women everywhere.

In her VT, Hadland became emotional as she explained how Strictly has changed her life. “I would say to any woman out there if you think you can’t do something you can always push yourself,” she said. “You set your own limits.”

Sarah Hadland breaks down in tears as she explains meaning behind Couple’s Choice

As she began to cry, the actress continued: “These are happy tears. I didn’t expect to get this from a dancing competition. It came at just the right time in my life when I didn’t know this is what I needed.”

After Hadland and Coppolla’s dance, Shirley Ballas perfectly summed up what the performance meant as she told the actress: “You represent all women in what you can achieve if you believe.”

What else could Hadland acheive, I wonder? On Strictly, she should be a sure bet for the final. JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri have consistently topped the leaderboard (and the Miranda actress is this week sharing first place with the former Love Islander) and Chris McCausland’s acheievements are phenomenal. But Hadland’s spirit, confidence and all-important ‘Strictly journey’ make her worthy of a spot in the final three.

And when the glitter settles and the sequins go back into the BBC vaults, I can’t wait to see what Hadland does next.