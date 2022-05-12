The mystery of Ozark’s returning character Rachel

Ozark’s fourth season saw the return of Rachel Garrison, a character who seemingly disappeared after she was introduced in the first season.

The Netflix drama series – starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks when a money-laundering scheme goes wrong – aired its final episodes on 29 April.

With the mysterious revival of Rachel Garrison, here’s everything you need to know about her character.

Potential spoilers to follow.

Who is Rachel Garrison?

Portrayed by 45-year-old actor Jordana Spiro, also known for her roles in the shows My Boys and The Mob Doctor, Garrison’s character made her first appearance in season one of the show.

Byrde first met Garrison when she was the owner of Blue Cat Lodge, which he purchased to use as a front to launder money for a Mexican cartel.

Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison in Ozark (Jessica Miglio/Netflix)

Later, when she found out the real reason Byrde bought the establishment, she became infuriated and it drove a wedge in their relationship.

She ended up stealing a chunk of money from him before fleeing.

What happened to her after season one?

After she was blackmailed into becoming a drug informant for Roy Petty of the FBI, things took a downhill turn when she wasn’t able to deliver.

In season two, Garrison made a comeback, although now suffering from substance abuse. Petty (Jason Butler Harner) initially supplied her with OxyContin, but he eventually stopped.

She was forced to turn to another supplier who sold her drugs laced with Fentanyl, on which she overdosed, but ultimately survived and was sent to a rehab facility in Miami.

Why did she return?

In the fourth episode of season four’s part two, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) tracked down Garrison in Miami. The two joined forces to try and take down the Byrdes’ casino.

Julia Garner (Courtesy of Netflix)

Langmore learned that she inherited shares of the casino from Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), which put her and Garrison in a position of owning a majority of the casino.

The two wanted to ensure the casino was no longer used for money laundering. Upon hearing this, the cartel hired Nelson, a hitman.

When Langmore found out about Nelson, she warned Garrison, who ends up shooting and killing him. While Garrison was shaken by the events, Langmore helped her realise it was necessary.

The pair met with the Byrdes, the FBI, and the drug cartel to form an agreement regarding the casino, with the FBI sanctioning its use for money laundering.

Garrison is last pictured working at the casino at the gala opening for the Byrdes’ Foundation. She then said goodbye to Langmore before leaving for the last time.

Read The Independent’s full review here.

Ozark is currently available to stream on Netflix.